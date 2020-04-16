ImageCoin (IMG) Price Hits $0.0522 on Top Exchanges

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0522 or 0.00000737 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $466,927.64 and $839,754.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003924 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00001171 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 52.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000186 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin's total supply is 9,491,768 coins and its circulating supply is 8,942,268 coins. ImageCoin's official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

