INLOCK (ILK) Trading Down 1.6% This Week

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 16th. INLOCK has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and $19,125.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INLOCK token can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, INLOCK has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00054370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000712 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.86 or 0.04239646 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00066739 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00038208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014185 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005327 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010012 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003404 BTC.

INLOCK Token Profile

INLOCK is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2018. INLOCK’s total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,246,960,485 tokens. INLOCK’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for INLOCK is inlock.io/blog. The official website for INLOCK is inlock.io.

Buying and Selling INLOCK

