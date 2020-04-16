InsaneCoin (INSN) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One InsaneCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar. InsaneCoin has a total market capitalization of $73,559.04 and approximately $175.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00064466 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.61 or 0.01075577 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00232368 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001975 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000698 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

INSN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 24,373,656 coins. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

InsaneCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

