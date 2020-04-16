Insider Buying: Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Insider Acquires 63 Shares of Stock

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) insider Leo Quinn acquired 63 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.16) per share, for a total transaction of £151.20 ($198.90).

On Friday, March 13th, Leo Quinn purchased 59 shares of Balfour Beatty stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.37) per share, for a total transaction of £151.04 ($198.68).

On Friday, February 14th, Leo Quinn purchased 51 shares of Balfour Beatty stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 292 ($3.84) per share, for a total transaction of £148.92 ($195.90).

Shares of BBY traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 240 ($3.16). 1,556,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,000. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 230.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 241.41. Balfour Beatty plc has a 12 month low of GBX 165.30 ($2.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 296.94 ($3.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $2.10. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Friday, March 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Balfour Beatty from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Balfour Beatty to GBX 265 ($3.49) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 315 ($4.14).

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

