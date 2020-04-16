Insider Buying: Blackrock Throgmorton Trust PLC (LON:THRG) Insider Buys 180 Shares of Stock

Blackrock Throgmorton Trust PLC (LON:THRG) insider Christopher Samuel bought 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 484 ($6.37) per share, for a total transaction of £871.20 ($1,146.01).

Christopher Samuel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 19th, Christopher Samuel bought 25,000 shares of Blackrock Throgmorton Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 335 ($4.41) per share, for a total transaction of £83,750 ($110,168.38).

THRG traded down GBX 30 ($0.39) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 487 ($6.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,428. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 495.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 605.45. Blackrock Throgmorton Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 4.36 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 724 ($9.52).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a GBX 7.70 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Blackrock Throgmorton Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50.

About Blackrock Throgmorton Trust

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

