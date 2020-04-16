Insider Buying: Gale Pacific Limited (ASX:GAP) Insider Purchases 129,859 Shares of Stock

Gale Pacific Limited (ASX:GAP) insider David Allman purchased 129,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,271.25 ($12,249.11).

David Allman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 7th, David Allman acquired 370,141 shares of Gale Pacific stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$42,566.22 ($30,188.80).

On Tuesday, March 24th, David Allman bought 1,000,000 shares of Gale Pacific stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$116,000.00 ($82,269.50).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.23. Gale Pacific Limited has a twelve month low of A$0.09 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of A$0.37 ($0.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.50, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $184,253.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 37,170,000.00.

Gale Pacific Company Profile

Gale Pacific Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes screening, shading, and home improvement products for domestic, commercial, and industrial applications primarily in Australasia, China, the Americas, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. The company offers fabrics for agricultural, architectural, industrial, horticultural, mining, and construction applications under the GALE Pacific brand name; and mining and outdoor leisure and garden products, such as shade fabrics, exterior window shades, gazebos, umbrellas, shade sails, synthetic grass, weed mats, and bird net products for crop protection, irrigation, water storage, and screening applications under the Coolaroo brand name.

