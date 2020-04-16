Insider Buying: Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Buys 18 Shares of Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) insider Robert MacLeod bought 18 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,892 ($24.89) per share, for a total transaction of £340.56 ($447.99).

Shares of LON JMAT traded up GBX 30.50 ($0.40) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,891 ($24.88). 823,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,012. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion and a PE ratio of 9.45. Johnson Matthey PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,614 ($21.23) and a one year high of GBX 3,475 ($45.71). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,076.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,712.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

JMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Johnson Matthey to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price objective (down previously from GBX 2,700 ($35.52)) on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 4,100 ($53.93) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,855.56 ($37.56).

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.