Insider Buying: MFF Capital Investments Ltd (ASX:MFF) Insider Buys 17,500 Shares of Stock

MFF Capital Investments Ltd (ASX:MFF) insider Sally Chaplain purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.89 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of A$50,575.00 ($35,868.79).

On Tuesday, February 4th, Sally Chaplain purchased 50,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.62 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$181,100.00 ($128,439.72).

Shares of MFF traded down A$0.14 ($0.10) on Thursday, hitting A$2.66 ($1.89). 901,781 shares of the stock traded hands. MFF Capital Investments Ltd has a 1 year low of A$2.15 ($1.52) and a 1 year high of A$3.88 ($2.75). The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 402.54, a current ratio of 402.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. MFF Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

MFF Capital Investments Company Profile

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

