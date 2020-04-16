Insider Buying: Viva Energy Group Ltd (ASX:VEA) Insider Acquires 36,630 Shares of Stock

Viva Energy Group Ltd (ASX:VEA) insider Jane McAloon purchased 36,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.37 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,109.84 ($35,538.89).

Viva Energy Group stock remained flat at $A$1.36 ($0.96) during mid-day trading on Thursday. 5,174,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.60. Viva Energy Group Ltd has a 1-year low of A$1.13 ($0.80) and a 1-year high of A$2.47 ($1.75). The business has a 50 day moving average of A$1.65 and a 200 day moving average of A$1.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 23.77.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Viva Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.72%.

About Viva Energy Group

Viva Energy Group Limited operates as an integrated downstream petroleum company in Australia. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Fuels and Marketing; Refining; and Supply, Corporate and Overheads. The Retail, Fuels and Marketing segment supplies and markets fuel products to a network of approximately 1,250 retail sites under the Shell, Coles Alliance, and Liberty brand names, as well as to other retail operators and wholesalers.

