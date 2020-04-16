Insider Buying: Webjet Limited (ASX:WEB) Insider Buys 2,797,886 Shares of Stock

Webjet Limited (ASX:WEB) insider John Guscic acquired 2,797,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.65 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,414,397.90 ($5,258,438.23).

Webjet Limited has a 52 week low of A$3.86 ($2.74) and a 52 week high of A$12.48 ($8.85). The firm has a market capitalization of $589.86 million and a P/E ratio of 11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$11.74.

Get Webjet alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Webjet’s previous Interim dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Webjet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

About Webjet

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international air travel, hotel accommodations, holiday packages, travel insurances, rental cars, motorhomes, and cruises, as well as offers digital marketing consultancy services.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Webjet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webjet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.