Insider Selling: EML Payments Ltd (ASX:EML) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

EML Payments Ltd (ASX:EML) insider Tony Adcock sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.48 ($1.76), for a total transaction of A$61,975.00 ($43,953.90).

EML traded down A$0.28 ($0.20) during trading on Thursday, reaching A$2.55 ($1.81). The stock had a trading volume of 5,358,510 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$2.67 and a 200-day moving average of A$4.09. EML Payments Ltd has a one year low of A$1.20 ($0.85) and a one year high of A$5.70 ($4.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $920.94 million and a PE ratio of 68.92.

EML Payments Company Profile

EML Payments Limited provides prepaid payment services in Australia, Europe, and North America. The company issues mobile, virtual, and physical card solutions for payouts, gifts, incentives and rewards, and supplier payments. It also offers supplier enablement, payment execution, program management, and other services.

