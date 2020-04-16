Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) PT Lowered to $49.00 at SunTrust Banks

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its price target lowered by SunTrust Banks from $78.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Installed Building Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $60.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.52. 41,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.35 and a 200-day moving average of $64.41. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $80.25.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $401.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.40 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vikas Verma bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.29 per share, with a total value of $865,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 85,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,940.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $5,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,141 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,436.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

