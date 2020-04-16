Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) Short Interest Update

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 75.9% from the March 15th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:IFS traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $26.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,131. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.22. Intercorp Financial has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.83.

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $362.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.26 million. Equities research analysts predict that Intercorp Financial will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 28.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfoundland Capital Management raised its position in Intercorp Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 463,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,148,000 after purchasing an additional 21,583 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Intercorp Financial by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intercorp Financial by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 24,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercorp Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

About Intercorp Financial

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises.

