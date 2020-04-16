Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $19.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.15% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Interface from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Interface in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TILE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.22. 25,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.83. Interface has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.66.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.67 million. Interface had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Interface will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TILE. Beacon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $0. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 53.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 100.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

