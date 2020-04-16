Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Price Hits $0.0723

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded up 17.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Over the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0723 or 0.00001021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $8.63 million and approximately $1,165.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 734.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.31 or 0.02756920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00218892 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00055282 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00048546 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,438,337 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,363,316 tokens. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion.

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

