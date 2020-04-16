iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Lowered by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 82.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,702 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $2.12 on Thursday, hitting $166.67. 61,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,315. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $192.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

