iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Purchased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,553,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 168,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,970,000 after purchasing an additional 19,257 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.44. 1,018,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,338. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.22. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $53.42 and a twelve month high of $96.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5894 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

