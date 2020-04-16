iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Acquired by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a. owned about 0.16% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $7,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 10,993 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

Shares of OEF traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.38. 755,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,809. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $101.87 and a twelve month high of $152.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.5967 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

