Iungo (ING) Reaches Market Capitalization of $16,844.90

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One Iungo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Kucoin and IDEX. In the last week, Iungo has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Iungo has a total market cap of $16,844.90 and approximately $1.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Iungo alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00054243 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000713 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $297.38 or 0.04229926 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00066832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00038113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014220 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005353 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010136 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Iungo Profile

Iungo is a token. It was first traded on September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Iungo’s official website is iungo.network. Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Iungo’s official message board is medium.com/@iungo. The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Iungo Token Trading

Iungo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iungo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iungo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Iungo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iungo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.