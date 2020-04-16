J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,252.50 ($16.48).

JDW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Friday, March 20th. HSBC raised J D Wetherspoon to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,020 ($13.42) in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

In other news, insider John Hutson sold 4,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 700 ($9.21), for a total transaction of £30,604 ($40,257.83). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 12,019 shares of company stock worth $9,113,789.

LON:JDW traded up GBX 11.50 ($0.15) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 833.50 ($10.96). 382,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 478.36. J D Wetherspoon has a one year low of GBX 492 ($6.47) and a one year high of GBX 1,734 ($22.81). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,012.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,422.42.

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 883 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

