J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Stake Boosted by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 92.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 80,273 shares during the period. J2 Global comprises approximately 7.8% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Brave Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of J2 Global worth $12,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCOM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in J2 Global by 2.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in J2 Global by 10.5% during the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 98,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in J2 Global by 28.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 7,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on J2 Global in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of J2 Global in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on J2 Global in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.27.

In other J2 Global news, CEO Vivek Shah acquired 13,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.74 per share, for a total transaction of $998,077.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,652,451.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Ross sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $249,548.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,675.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JCOM stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.97. 60,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,998. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. J2 Global Inc has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $104.57.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $405.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.09 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 15.95%. J2 Global’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that J2 Global Inc will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

