Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $96.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird cut Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.69.

Shares of JACK stock traded up $9.34 on Thursday, reaching $52.68. 3,043,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,411. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $93.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.50.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $307.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.47 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,657.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 6,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $511,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,762,072.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,860 shares of company stock worth $1,304,554 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 6.5% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.8% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 392,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,746,000 after purchasing an additional 41,335 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 883,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,902,000 after purchasing an additional 109,130 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 895,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,847,000 after purchasing an additional 128,893 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,846,000.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

