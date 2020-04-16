Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Price Target to $29.00

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) had its target price cut by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Capital One Financial raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

OFC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,015,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,702. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $30.57.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.64 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 30.31%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $148,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 262,568 shares in the company, valued at $7,790,392.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $49,537.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,859,561.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFC. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.