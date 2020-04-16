Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) PT Lowered to $13.00

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential upside of 48.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Jeld-Wen from $24.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Jeld-Wen from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.46.

NYSE:JELD traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.77. 50,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average of $19.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.89. Jeld-Wen has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jeld-Wen will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Jeld-Wen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Jeld-Wen in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Jeld-Wen by 208,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

