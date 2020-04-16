Johnson & Johnson Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.38 Per Share (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Johnson & Johnson in a report released on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the company will earn $2.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.46. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s FY2021 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,001,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,880,318. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $1,376,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 362,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,868,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.