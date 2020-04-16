JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Underweight Rating for InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IHG. Deutsche Bank upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.61. The stock had a trading volume of 450,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,371. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $71.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IHG. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,098,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,848,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,875,000 after buying an additional 1,015,599 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,249,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,739,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

