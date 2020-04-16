Justin King Acquires 20,000 Shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc (LON:MKS) Stock

Marks and Spencer Group Plc (LON:MKS) insider Justin King bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($24,993.42).

LON:MKS traded down GBX 5.76 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 93.40 ($1.23). The stock had a trading volume of 17,161,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,590,000. Marks and Spencer Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 73.90 ($0.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 275.61 ($3.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 18.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 119.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 173.88.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 135 ($1.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 207 ($2.72) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 189.73 ($2.50).

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

