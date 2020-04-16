Karatgold Coin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.36 Million (KBC)

Karatgold Coin (CURRENCY:KBC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Karatgold Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges including Coinbe, HitBTC, Coinsuper and YoBit. Karatgold Coin has a market cap of $21.49 million and $2.36 million worth of Karatgold Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Karatgold Coin has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00054168 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000714 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $300.02 or 0.04234894 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00066669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00038153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014070 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005290 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009790 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Karatgold Coin Token Profile

Karatgold Coin (CRYPTO:KBC) is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2018. Karatgold Coin’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,590,024,732 tokens. The official message board for Karatgold Coin is medium.com/@karatgold. Karatgold Coin’s official Twitter account is @karatbarsgmbh and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Karatgold Coin is karatgold.io.

Karatgold Coin Token Trading

Karatgold Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Coinsuper, Coinbe and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karatgold Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karatgold Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Karatgold Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

