Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Raised to $143.00

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.34% from the company’s previous close.

KMB has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.25.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.73. 1,577,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,228,211. The firm has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73. Kimberly Clark has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $149.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.72.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at $797,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 11,155.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,310,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271,714 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2,507.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,397,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229,240 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth $526,300,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,037,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,549 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 5,178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,475,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429,085 shares during the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

