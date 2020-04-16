Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) Short Interest Update

Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a drop of 74.5% from the March 15th total of 90,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

KINS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Kingstone Companies from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the third quarter worth $140,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 48,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 20,358 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 69.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the fourth quarter worth $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.03% of the company’s stock.

KINS traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.26. The company had a trading volume of 10,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,844. The stock has a market cap of $55.15 million, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.37. Kingstone Companies has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $37.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 11.08% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

