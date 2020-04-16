KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of KIO traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 142,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,221. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.74. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $16.38.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

