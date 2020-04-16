KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of NYSE:KIO traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.76. 142,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,221. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.74. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $16.38.

Get KKR Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.