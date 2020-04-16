Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Short Interest Down 95.1% in March

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 95.1% from the March 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Koss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Get Koss alerts:

Shares of KOSS stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.21. 191,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,567. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 million, a PE ratio of -30.24 and a beta of 0.83. Koss has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.90.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.16 million during the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Koss stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Koss as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

About Koss

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, People's Republic of China, Czech Republic, Sweden, Malaysia, Canada, Russia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.