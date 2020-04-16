LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Boosts Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Price Target to $3.50

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $2.50 to $3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 84.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Livexlive Media in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.83.

Shares of LIVX stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.90. 314,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,193. Livexlive Media has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $5.19. The firm has a market cap of $108.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 million. Livexlive Media had a negative return on equity of 1,178.80% and a negative net margin of 105.75%. Analysts forecast that Livexlive Media will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Livexlive Media by 8,784.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Livexlive Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Livexlive Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Livexlive Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Livexlive Media by 508.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

Livexlive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

