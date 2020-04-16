Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1065 per share on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This is a boost from Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years.

NYSE LGI traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.70. The stock had a trading volume of 47,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,910. Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.54 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.25.

About Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

