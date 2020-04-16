Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) is Scout Investments Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 64.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 227,266 shares during the quarter. Lear comprises approximately 1.4% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.98% of Lear worth $47,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth about $721,455,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,553,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $624,714,000 after purchasing an additional 361,827 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $492,121,000 after purchasing an additional 359,113 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Lear by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,146,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $431,733,000 after purchasing an additional 150,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lear by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,492,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $342,032,000 after purchasing an additional 872,416 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEA shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Lear from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Lear from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lear from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.73.

Shares of Lear stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.66. 745,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,110. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.61. Lear Co. has a one year low of $63.20 and a one year high of $159.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Lear’s payout ratio is 22.02%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

