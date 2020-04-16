Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at Oppenheimer

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its target price lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lendingtree from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Northland Securities upgraded Lendingtree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens decreased their target price on Lendingtree from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lendingtree from $295.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.71.

NASDAQ TREE traded up $11.83 on Thursday, hitting $192.18. 17,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.06. Lendingtree has a 52-week low of $135.72 and a 52-week high of $434.94.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $255.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.42 million. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lendingtree will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Lendingtree by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lendingtree by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Lendingtree by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lendingtree in the fourth quarter worth about $4,096,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lendingtree by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

