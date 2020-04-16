Lobstex (LOBS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $104,383.00

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. In the last week, Lobstex has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Lobstex has a total market cap of $308,549.36 and approximately $104,383.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Fatbtc and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00328995 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00420393 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014668 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006253 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005437 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000267 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 19,096,827 coins and its circulating supply is 19,096,815 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Fatbtc and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

