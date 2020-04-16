Loom Network Trading Down 9.4% This Week (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 16th. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Coinbe, DragonEX and LATOKEN. Loom Network has a market cap of $14.04 million and $8.13 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Loom Network has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 730.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014246 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.88 or 0.02743563 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00219314 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00055517 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00048193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,086,837 tokens. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io.

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, DragonEX, IDEX, Binance, CoinExchange, Fatbtc, LATOKEN, Hotbit, Allbit, Poloniex, Tidex, Upbit, DEx.top, Kucoin, GOPAX, YoBit, DDEX, Bittrex and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

