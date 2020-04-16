LUNA Reaches Market Cap of $59.04 Million (LUNA)

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. LUNA has a total market cap of $59.04 million and $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUNA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Coinone, GDAC and KuCoin. During the last seven days, LUNA has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 733.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.13 or 0.02747433 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00220169 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00055651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00048189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000184 BTC.

LUNA Coin Profile

LUNA’s launch date was September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. LUNA’s official website is terra.money. LUNA’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LUNA Coin Trading

LUNA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue, GOPAX, KuCoin, Bittrex, GDAC, Coinone and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

