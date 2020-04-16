Magnum Trading 19.4% Lower Over Last Week (MGM)

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Magnum has a total market cap of $742.00 and $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Magnum has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Magnum coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 730.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014246 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $192.88 or 0.02743563 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00219314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00055517 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00048193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Magnum Profile

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. The official website for Magnum is www.mgmcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Magnum

Magnum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magnum using one of the exchanges listed above.

