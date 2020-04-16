Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Receives Buy Rating from Beacon Securities

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Beacon Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Marathon Gold’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE:MOZ traded up C$0.05 on Tuesday, reaching C$1.46. 788,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,472. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.69 million and a PE ratio of -48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and base metal deposits. Its principal property is the Valentine Lake gold property with 14 contiguous mineral licenses covering an area of 240 km2 located in Newfoundland.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.