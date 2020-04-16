Master Contract Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $60,803.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One Master Contract Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $270,466.77 and $60,803.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.77 or 0.02424585 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014064 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00077594 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003758 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token.

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

