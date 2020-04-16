Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) Short Interest Down 84.8% in March

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 84.8% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of MDRR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.48. 8,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,521. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $8.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $6.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.72.

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Medalist Diversified REIT had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 43,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.98% of Medalist Diversified REIT at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

