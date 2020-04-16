Medlab Clinical Limited (ASX:MDC) Insider Sells A$18,619.60 in Stock

Medlab Clinical Limited (ASX:MDC) insider Michael Hall sold 68,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.27 ($0.19), for a total transaction of A$18,619.60 ($13,205.39).

Shares of MDC stock traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting A$0.21 ($0.15). 318,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.33. Medlab Clinical Limited has a 12-month low of A$0.13 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of A$0.55 ($0.39). The stock has a market cap of $48.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89.

Get Medlab Clinical alerts:

Medlab Clinical Company Profile

Medlab Clinical Limited, a medical research and development facility, engages in nutraceutical products and pharmaceutical research businesses in Australia. The company develops bio-therapeutics for chronic kidney diseases, pre-diabetes/obesity, depression, musculoskeletal muscle loss associated with ageing, and non-opioid pain management.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Medlab Clinical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medlab Clinical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.