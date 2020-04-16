MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG) Director Jeffrey James Mccaig Purchases 16,200 Shares

MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG) Director Jeffrey James Mccaig purchased 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.52 per share, with a total value of C$40,824.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 536,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,351,224.

MEG Energy stock traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,856,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,766,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22. MEG Energy Corp has a 12 month low of C$1.13 and a 12 month high of C$8.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $712.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$992.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$760.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MEG Energy Corp will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on MEG Energy from C$8.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MEG Energy from C$7.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. MEG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.42.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

