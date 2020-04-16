Metadium Hits Market Cap of $11.01 Million (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Metadium has a total market cap of $11.01 million and $454,310.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metadium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Coinsuper, Bytex and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, Metadium has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 734.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.31 or 0.02756920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00218892 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00055282 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00048546 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Metadium Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metadium Token Trading

Metadium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Kucoin and Bytex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

