MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ MCBS traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.59. The company had a trading volume of 59,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,316. MetroCity Bankshares has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12. The company has a market cap of $244.83 million and a PE ratio of 5.30.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MetroCity Bankshares will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on MCBS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded MetroCity Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Hovde Group downgraded MetroCity Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James downgraded MetroCity Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MetroCity Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services.

