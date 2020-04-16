MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,660,000 shares, a decline of 78.5% from the March 15th total of 82,318,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MGM stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,937,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,110,842. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.25. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.02.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 3.50%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $9,746,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle bought 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 834,832 shares of company stock valued at $10,178,535. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 436.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 258.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.36.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

