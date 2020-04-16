Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.72.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Michaels Companies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Michaels Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

MIK traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.22. 2,237,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,778,070. Michaels Companies has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.86 million, a P/E ratio of 1.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $6.34.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 5.37% and a negative return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Michaels Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Michaels Companies will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIK. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Michaels Companies by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,682,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,970,000 after buying an additional 3,985,615 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $14,424,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,706,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,660,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,041,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,515,000 after acquiring an additional 676,433 shares in the last quarter.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

